Severe storms with damaging winds, tornadoes threaten Appalachians, mid-Atlantic

A summerlike pattern brings the threat of thunderstorms and heavy rain across the central and southern Appalachians and parts of the mid-Atlantic on Tuesday.

Strong to severe storms, associated with wind damage, isolated large hail and a few tornadoes, are expected to fire up during the peak heating of the day and collapse shortly after sunset.

"Even at 9 p.m. tonight, they still have a little bit of juice to them," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "So as we get past 10-11 p.m., that's when our thunderstorms will slowly start to fall apart, and then we'll see some quieter conditions move in for the overnight."

Outside the thunderstorm threat, the FOX Forecast Center said you can expect warm and humid conditions across the region.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



"We've had an upgrade for a 3 out of 5 warning here for the threat of severe weather," Merwin said. "This does include really that Highway 81 stretch right along the Appalachians. So as we go into this afternoon (and) this evening, be ready."

Larger cities in Tuesday's severe thunderstorm risk include Johnson City, Kingsport, Bristol and Morristown in Tennessee, as well as Bristol, Virginia.

The severe weather threats on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Flood risk continues through midweek

Flash flooding is also possible Tuesday from portions of the Ohio Valley into the central and southern Appalachians.

As showers and thunderstorms track east across these areas, the rainfall could be enhanced by the mountainous terrain of the Appalachians.

The highest risk of flash flooding extends from southeastern Illinois across Kentucky and into East Tennessee and southwestern Virginia.

