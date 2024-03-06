The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South faces heightened risk of severe weather

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, March 7, 2024, and National Slam The Scam Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather threat increases for South

It has already been an unsettled week across the southern U.S. with flooding and dangerous storms. The risk of powerful storms increases for the region starting Thursday, with tornadoes, hail and damaging wind gusts all being a concern. The worst weather is expected in a swath that stretches from Kansas to Texas on Thursday and from Texas to the Florida Panhandle on Friday.

The severe weather outlook for Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Denver expecting wintry mess

A storm is set to dump a few inches of snow on Denver and will likely lead to slippery conditions in the Mile High City. Up to 3 inches of snow is forecast in parts of the Denver metro area by Friday morning, with much higher amounts expected in the mountains to the west. That is where winter storm alerts have been issued.

The snowfall forecast for the Denver metro area through Friday, March 8, 2024.

Northeast could be blanketed by weekend snow

A series of storms that have impacted the Northeast continues into the weekend with one big difference – snow. Most of the precipitation that has fallen this week has been of the liquid variety. That could change starting Saturday night, with snow in the forecast from upstate New York to Maine.

The snowfall forecast in the Northeast this weekend.

