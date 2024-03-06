Drone video shows iconic Atlanta restaurant roof collapse during flash flooding

ATLANTA – Drone video captured dramatic images of a roof collapse at an iconic Atlanta restaurant after torrential rains soaked the city Tuesday night.

Mary Mac's Tea Room suffered a partial roof collapse and other significant damage after over 3 inches of rain fell across the city overnight. It is unknown yet for sure if the weather played a role in the incident, but the restaurant has been closed indefinitely as a result.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and will provide an update on our reopening date as soon as possible," the restaurant wrote on Instagram.

WATER RESCUES REPORTED IN ATLANTA AS MILLIONS FACE SEVERE WEATHER, FLASH FLOOD THREATS IN SOUTH

Mary Mac’s Tea Room, established in 1945 by Mary MacKenzie, is the only remaining tearoom in Atlanta. A must-visit for politicians, tourists and locals alike, the dining staple has welcomed famous guests such as the Dalai Lama, President Jimmy Carter and Congressman John Lewis, FOX 5 in Atlanta reports.

The restaurant has expanded to over 13,000 square feet with six dining rooms. Unfortunately, the Atlanta dining icon will now have to tackle potentially expensive repairs. The length of time needed for repairs is currently unknown.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued for seven counties across metro Atlanta, including Fulton, Dekalb and Gwinnett. The ground is saturated by over 2 inches of rain during the first five days of the month, causing trees to come down.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

In another incident, four people were trapped in a home after a tree smashed into it, leaving one person pinned against a living room sofa. Fortunately, firefighters were able to rescue all four without any injuries.

The Southeast will experience a short reprieve from the weather on Wednesday, according to the FOX Forecast Center, but the next round of showers and storms will return on Thursday.