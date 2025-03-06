Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly spring storm delivers final punch to Northeast with rain, wind

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Thursday, March 6, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Deadly spring storm delivers final punch to Northeast with rain, wind

The FOX Forecast Center continues to track the final impacts of a powerful spring storm, which is expected to affect the Northeast on Thursday.

Rain showers are likely to continue across the region, with some higher-terrain snow possible in the Appalachians. The main concern will be gusty winds from the west and northwest through the afternoon. Winds will continue to gust anywhere from 20 to 40 mph until conditions calm down by Friday.

The gusty winds will continue to disrupt travel across the Northeast, and airports could see delays through the end of the workweek. Luckily, dry conditions will return for most of Friday before another burst of rain and snow showers arrives late Friday night and early Saturday.

On Tuesday, the same sprawling system unleashed destructive winds and isolated tornadoes across the South, killing at least three people. The widespread outbreak generated more than 160 severe weather reports and left hundreds of thousands without power.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

3 killed as blizzard pummels Plains, Midwest amid 90+ mph gusts

At least three people were killed as a powerful winter storm created blizzard conditions across parts of the Midwest, part of a sprawling storm that brought a dangerous mix of severe weather , including tornadoes , flooding , heavy snow, blizzards and high winds.

Officials urged people to stay at home as the winter storm blew through the Des Moines , Iowa, area Wednesday morning with blistering wind gusts. Footage posted by Iowa State Trooper Paul Gardner shows conditions on U.S. Route 20 in Webster and Calhoun counties, where he reported zero visibility with "complete whiteout conditions."

Rain, snow blast entire West Coast on Thursday

Multiple rounds of rain and snow are likely for the West Coast over the next week. Right now, beneficial rain is falling across Southern California as a storm system pushes in from the Pacific Ocean.

While the heaviest rain in California ends by Thursday afternoon, all of this rich Pacific moisture pushes into the Intermountain West, the FOX Forecast Center said. Feet of mountain snow is likely through Friday and into the early part of the weekend.

Into the weekend, we dry out a bit, with sunshine returning to the forecast for areas across California. However, our next storm, which is currently 2,500 miles off the California coast in the Pacific, will bring rain and more mountain snow by early next week.

See it: Powerful winds flip truck onto its side in Kansas

A scary scene unfolded Tuesday on a highway outside of Garden City, Kansas, as a massive storm made its way across the nation's heartland.

The video shows a semi-truck driving along Highway 50 before the cargo trailer attached to the back of the truck begins lifting off the ground.

The cargo is lifted off the road and tilts sideways as it briefly hangs in the air. It brings the semi-truck down with all its weight and slams it to the ground before sliding off the road with all the momentum from the crash.

