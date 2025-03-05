See it: Powerful winds flip truck onto its side in Kansas

GARDEN CITY, K.S. – A scary scene unfolded Tuesday on a highway outside of Garden City, Kansas as a massive storm made its way across the nation's heartland.

The video shows a semi-truck driving along Highway 50 before the cargo trailer attached to the back of the truck begins lifting off the ground.

The cargo is lifted off the road and tilts sideways as it briefly hangs in the air. It brings the semi-truck down with all its weight and slams it to the ground before sliding off the road with all the momentum from the crash.

Powerful winds were reported in the area. Wind gusts were reported to reach as high as 80-93 mph, as strong winds caused numerous power outages and downed trees.

There are 3,000 people still without power in Kansas.