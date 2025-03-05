Search
Extreme Weather
Video shows likely tornado tearing through Texas warehouse

The National Weather Service will have to survey the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
A Benjamin Moore paint warehouse was significantly damaged on Tuesday morning in Lewisville, Texas, after a possible tornado came through the area. 

LEWISVILLE, Texas – A Benjamin Moore warehouse in Lewisville, Texas, was partially damaged after a likely tornado came through the area early Tuesday.

Security camera video shared by Carrollton City Limits showed a large, dark cloudlike structure moving through the night sky, past the warehouses, before quickly exiting out of frame. 

(Carrollton City Limits / FOX Weather)

Video shared from the ground taken after the suspected tornado tore through the warehouse showed significant damage to the building.

Debris and insulation littered the ground, as emergency lights flashed red and blue in the background. 

"I thought it was just garbage coming towards my truck," said one man in the video, recounting his experience. "I was just sitting in my truck and I said ‘Oh, my God.'"

Another clip showed the warehouse damage in the daylight. 

The metal framework of the building and pieces of the roof lay on the wet ground. 

Blue trailers sit mangled and buried underneath rubble. It appears the damage to the warehouse occurred near the loading dock, where trucks pick up material and distribute it across the country. 

The remaining trailers can be seen still attached to the building. 

"Every single one of our trucks has damage to it," said another man in a video. 

You can see directly inside the rest of the warehouse that was left standing. 

The National Weather Service will have to survey the damage to determine if it was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds

