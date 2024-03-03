The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather possible from Chicago to Houston on Monday

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, March 4, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Risk of severe weather from Houston through Chicago

Nearly 50 million people could see strong thunderstorms on Monday, spanning from a risk area that includes Houston northward to Chicago. While large hail will be the main threat, any severe storms that form are also capable of producing damaging wind gusts. An isolated threat of a few tornadoes stretches from northeastern Missouri through southern Wisconsin, as well as across Louisiana.

This system will also bring a flood threat to the eastern U.S., including parts of the South and Northeast, through midweek.

This graphic shows the severe thunderstorm risk on Monday, March 4, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



California bracing for more snow after pummeled by crippling blizzard

After California's Sierra Nevada mountains were buried in feet of snow and blizzard conditions, a new storm arriving on Monday afternoon will bring even more snow and strong winds to the region to start the workweek.

Up to 4 feet of snow is possible in the higher elevations, while rain is expected from the lower elevations over to the coast. The Northern California coast and Oregon will be in for the heaviest rainfall, with a forecast of up to 3 inches of rain.

Snowfall forecast through Wednesday, March 6, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Deadly wildfires rage on in Texas

Multiple wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma continue on Monday after critical fire conditions fueled flames in the region over the weekend.

Texas's largest wildfire in state history, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, located north of Stinnett , remains at about 1.08 million acres burned with 15% containment. At least two people have died in the blaze.

WATCH THIS: Lightning strikes near skiers in Idaho

An intense video shows the moment lightning struck near skiers at Idaho's Bogus Basin ski area on Friday. The lightning strike and snowstorm that produced it were part of a large winter storm hitting the West.

