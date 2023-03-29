The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, snow and fire chances all possible to end the month

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, March 30, 2023, and MLB Opening Day! Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Potential severe weather outbreak looms for central US

A potent weather system is making its way across the U.S., bringing a widespread severe weather threat to end the workweek.

Thursday’s risk of severe weather will be isolated and limited to the Plains, but Friday's threat looks to expand to a good portion of the central U.S. The South, Plains and Midwest are under the threat of severe storms Friday, with damaging winds, tornadoes and large hail all possible.

The severe weather outlook for March 31, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Things to know

Snow will overtake the northern Plains, upper Midwest

Winter certainly doesn't appear to be over for parts of the northern Plains and Upper Midwest as snow will be possible through Saturday. The same system bringing severe weather will also bring moderate snowfall accumulations from the Dakotas through Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

The snow forecast through April 1, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Fire weather chances return

The active weather pattern will also bring critical fire conditions to parts of the Plains Thursday and Friday. High winds and dry conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue Fire Weather Watches and Warnings through the end of the month.

Fire weather alerts in effect through March 31, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



