San Diego Padres face rare rainy impacts to opening day as California drenched again

SAN DIEGO – Wet weather has been the story of the entire winter in California, and now it's even affecting the Boys of Summer.

As yet another bomb cyclone spins off the shores of California this week, rain is in the forecast as the San Diego Padres kick off their highly anticipated 2023 season at Petco Park on Thursday afternoon.

As you might imagine, rain is usually not a factor in Southern California during the MLB season. If the game enters a rain delay, it would be a first for opening day in San Diego and just the ninth rain delay since Petco Park opened in 2004, according to the San Diego Padres. Two other games had delays due to bees.

The last rain delay was Sept. 9 last year in a home game against the rival Los Angeles Dodgers.

The prior rain delay was on Sept. 24, 2021, when thunderstorms in San Diego halted the resumption of a suspended game against the Atlanta Braves. That game had started in Atlanta in July as the second game of a doubleheader but was ultimately suspended in the fifth inning due to rain. The game resumed in San Diego months later, only to face a second weather delay there.

In the unlikely event Thursday's storm rains the game out -- unlikely, since rain is expected to decrease then clear later in the day -- it would just be the fourth rainout at Petco Park and 19th overall since the franchise began in 1969.

It has indeed been a soggy year for California up and down the state. San Diego has had 33 days with measurable rain since Jan. 1. The city averages about 39 days with measurable rain over an entire year.

San Diego not the only opening day host facing weather woes

While San Diego's groundskeepers will likely be the busiest Thursday, fans at some other parks celebrating opening day will receive gentle reminders that it is still early spring.

Those in Boston will feel sunshine, but it'll be windy and chilly with temperatures near 40 degrees.

The Windy City holds up to its nickname, too, with gusty winds blowing around Wrigley Field with a few passing showers for the Cubs' opener against Milwaukee. Winds will blow through Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City on Thursday for the Royals' home opener.

Los Angeles is only 120 miles from San Diego, but unlike the Padres' early afternoon start time, the Dodgers don't play until the late evening and the rain is expected to clear Southern California by then.