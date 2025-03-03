Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous severe weather eyes Plains to Southeast with likely tornadoes

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, March 3, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dangerous severe weather threat eyes Plains to Southeast with likely tornadoes

Tens of millions of people across the U.S. from the Plains to the Southeast are preparing for a potential multiday severe weather outbreak this week, with forecasters warning of threats of large hail , damaging wind gusts and even some strong tornadoes .

Strong thunderstorms rolled across Oklahoma and Texas on Sunday, but the FOX Forecast Center said the more significant severe weather threat will begin late Monday and last through at least Wednesday.

The powerful storm system is also raising concerns about its impact on Mardi Gras celebrations held in and around New Orleans. While some parades during the month-long celebration have already been impacted by wet weather, attention is now focused on Fat Tuesday’s events, which kick off around 8 a.m. local time.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat through Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



South Carolina wildfires force residents to flee homes as blazes erupt along Eastern Seaboard

Multiple wildfires erupted along the East Coast over the weekend, forcing evacuations and prompting widespread firefighting efforts. Fires have been reported from the Delmarva Peninsula and New Jersey shore to the Carolinas and Georgia .

Some of the larger wildfires were reported in areas such as Mott State Park in New Jersey, Polk County in western North Carolina and Horry County in South Carolina .

The South Carolina Forestry Commission reports that while the Blackthorn Drive Fire (800 acres) is contained, the larger Covington Drive Fire (1,600 acres) in Horry County is 30% contained. So far, no injuries have been reported.

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Earthquake rattles Hollywood following Oscars ceremony

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area in Southern California on Sunday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey , the magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck a little more than a mile east-southeast of North Hollywood around 10:13 p.m. local time.

The earthquake struck after the Oscars had ended and celebrations were getting underway.

Watch: FedEx jet engine burst into flames after bird strike over Newark

A FedEx cargo plane had an engine burst into flames when it was struck by a bird during takeoff Saturday morning.

The Boeing 767 took off from Newark , New Jersey 's Liberty International Airport around 8 a.m. ET, but one of the engines was hit by a bird a short time later, according to the FAA.

Video from witnesses around the New York City tri-state area showed the plane circling back and returning to Newark with sparks and flames spewing from the damaged engine.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.