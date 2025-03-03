Search
Published

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Dangerous severe weather eyes Plains to Southeast with likely tornadoes

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
Weather in America: March 3, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, March 3, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Dangerous severe weather threat eyes Plains to Southeast with likely tornadoes

Tens of millions of people across the U.S. from the Plains to the Southeast are preparing for a potential multiday severe weather outbreak this week, with forecasters warning of threats of large hail, damaging wind gusts and even some strong tornadoes.

Strong thunderstorms rolled across Oklahoma and Texas on Sunday, but the FOX Forecast Center said the more significant severe weather threat will begin late Monday and last through at least Wednesday.

The powerful storm system is also raising concerns about its impact on Mardi Gras celebrations held in and around New Orleans. While some parades during the month-long celebration have already been impacted by wet weather, attention is now focused on Fat Tuesday’s events, which kick off around 8 a.m. local time.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat through Wednesday, March 5, 2025.
(FOX Weather)

 

South Carolina wildfires force residents to flee homes as blazes erupt along Eastern Seaboard

Multiple wildfires erupted along the East Coast over the weekend, forcing evacuations and prompting widespread firefighting efforts. Fires have been reported from the Delmarva Peninsula and New Jersey shore to the Carolinas and Georgia

Some of the larger wildfires were reported in areas such as Mott State Park in New Jersey, Polk County in western North Carolina and Horry County in South Carolina.

The South Carolina Forestry Commission reports that while the Blackthorn Drive Fire (800 acres) is contained, the larger Covington Drive Fire (1,600 acres) in Horry County is 30% contained. So far, no injuries have been reported.

  • Smoke outside of wildfire in South Carolina
    Image 1 of 6

    Smoke outside of wildfire in South Carolina (@richards_texas)

  • MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 2: Firefighters battle a blaze in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Multiple forest fires in the area have caused evacuations along the South Carolina coast.
    Image 2 of 6

    MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 2: Firefighters battle a blaze in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Multiple forest fires in the area have caused evacuations along the South Carolina coast.  (Sean Rayford)

  • MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 2: Firefighters battle a blaze in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Multiple forest fires in the area have caused evacuations along the South Carolina coast.
    Image 3 of 6

    MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 2: Firefighters battle a blaze in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Multiple forest fires in the area have caused evacuations along the South Carolina coast.  (Sean Rayford)

  • Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department battles one of many brush fires in New Jersey.
    Image 4 of 6

    Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department battles one of many brush fires in New Jersey. (Winnabow Volunteer Fire Department)

  • This photo shows flames illuminating the night sky as a wildfire rages in Horry County, South Carolina.
    Image 5 of 6

    This photo shows flames illuminating the night sky as a wildfire rages in Horry County, South Carolina. (horrycountyfirerescue/Facebook)

  • MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MARCH 2: Smoke rises behind homes as firefighters battle a blaze in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Multiple forest fires in the area have caused evacuations along the South Carolina coast.
    Image 6 of 6

    Smoke rises behind homes as firefighters battle a blaze in the Carolina Forest neighborhood on March 2, 2025 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Sean Rayford)

Earthquake rattles Hollywood following Oscars ceremony

A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area in Southern California on Sunday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 3.9 earthquake struck a little more than a mile east-southeast of North Hollywood around 10:13 p.m. local time.

The earthquake struck after the Oscars had ended and celebrations were getting underway.

A video shared by FOX 11 Los Angeles shows the city from above after a magnitude 3.9 earthquake on Sunday night. So far, there are no reports of injuries or damage.

Helicopter flies above Los Angeles after Sunday night earthquake

Watch: FedEx jet engine burst into flames after bird strike over Newark

A FedEx cargo plane had an engine burst into flames when it was struck by a bird during takeoff Saturday morning.

The Boeing 767 took off from Newark, New Jersey's Liberty International Airport around 8 a.m. ET, but one of the engines was hit by a bird a short time later, according to the FAA.

Video from witnesses around the New York City tri-state area showed the plane circling back and returning to Newark with sparks and flames spewing from the damaged engine.

Bird strike forces plane to return to Newark International Airport

