Multivehicle crash on I-10 in Arizona leaves at least 6 dead, 13 injured

TONOPAH, Ariz. – An investigation is underway in Arizona after a multivehicle crash on Interstate 10 left at least six people dead and more than a dozen injured.

According to information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety, just before 1 p.m. local time on Saturday, troopers responded to the area of I-10 eastbound near milepost 89, west of Tonopah, for a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers and passenger vehicles.

Several of the vehicles caught fire after the crash, officials said.

Officials initially said four people had been killed, but that number was raised late Saturday evening to 6.

In addition, 13 people were taken to local hospitals to be treated for injuries.

The westbound lanes had been closed but have since reopened. However, eastbound lanes remain closed and there is currently no estimated time for reopening.

The National Weather Service office in Phoenix had issued several Dust Storm Warnings in the region around the time of the crash, but it’s currently unknown if that’s what led to it.

Officials said more information would be provided later Sunday.

