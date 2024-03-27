Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Storms bring threat of flooding rain to both coasts

Start your day with the latest weather news – A storm system on the East Coast is expected to bring heavy rain to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Thursday, while California faces a flood risk starting Friday.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, March 28, 2024, and National Triglycerides Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Millions along I-95 corridor face flood threat

The Interstate 95 corridor, one of the most heavily populated stretches of the U.S., faces the risk of flooding Thursday. Some of the heaviest rain is expected in the mid-Atlantic, especially in eastern North Carolina, where upwards of 3 inches of rain could fall. The storm moves into the Northeast by Thursday evening, where heavy rain is forecast along coastal New England.

The excessive rainfall outlook for Thursday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Multiday flood threat begins in California on Friday

On the opposite side of the country, a different storm system is bringing wet weather to California through the weekend. The heaviest rain is expected in Southern California, where places such as Los Angeles face a Level 2 out of 4 flood risk Saturday.

The excessive rainfall outlook through the weekend for the western U.S.
(FOX Weather)

 

Some MLB teams postpone Opening Day games because of weather

Thursday marks the opening day of the Major League Baseball season, but some teams have rescheduled their games on account of rain. The Philadelphia Phillies and the New York Mets will face the Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers, respectively, on Friday.

The forecast for four MLB games being played Thursday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 11 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. FOX Weather continues to update its official forecast for April 8th, which shows who has the best chance of having clear skies during the astronomical event.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

More than 30 million Americans are estimated to live in the path of totality, with many millions more expected to travel to the 15 states where the event will be visible. 06:10

How to take stunning photos of the eclipse with your phone

More than 30 million Americans are estimated to live in the path of totality, with many millions more expected to travel to the 15 states where the event will be visible.

