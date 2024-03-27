These MLB Opening Day games could be impacted by rain

Buy me some hot dogs, peanuts and Cracker Jack! Baseball is back.

While Major League Baseball's Opening Day promises an exhilarating start to the season, rain is expected to add an element of uncertainty to the excitement.

A cold front and an area of low pressure riding up the East Coast will bring rain to Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York as the Orioles, Phillies and Mets are set to host their Opening Day games. However, the forecast is not set in stone.

"There's not a great day weather-wise for the East Coast," FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin said.

There is a chance that rainy weather on Thursday may affect the Opening Day games on both coasts.

If the cold front and low-pressure system track a bit farther offshore, it is possible that the majority – if not all – of the rain anticipated Thursday will stay to the east of New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore. However, if they remain closer to the coast or slightly inland, that would result in rain for all three games.

If the games are rained out, all three teams have a scheduled day off on Friday. There are no expected issues for that day except for breezy conditions and slightly cooler temperatures, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Rain is also in the forecast in Miami and Tampa in Florida and Seattle in Washington, but their retractable roofs and dome will save them from weather impacts.

For the rest of the league, weather won't be a concern.

The 2024 campaign for the World Champion Texas Rangers is set to begin at home in Arlington against the Chicago Cubs with clear skies and first-pitch temperatures near 70 degrees.

On Thursday night, temperatures will hover around 70 degrees for the first pitch at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers will return to Dodger Stadium following last week's game in Seoul, South Korea, to face the St. Louis Cardinals in cool but dry conditions with temperatures hovering around 60 degrees.