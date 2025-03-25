The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Sprawling severe weather threat brewing for third straight weekend

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, March 25, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Sprawling severe weather threat brewing for third straight weekend

The FOX Forecast Center is monitoring what will likely be a third consecutive weekend of severe weather for the storm-weary central and southern U.S., including the same areas that were hit in the deadly March 14-16 tornado outbreak.

A developing storm system is expected to move into the Plains late Saturday evening. By Sunday, the system will continue strengthening as it moves eastward across the mid-South and the lower and mid-Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys. All types of severe weather hazards will be possible, including damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes.

Details on storm coverage and intensity will become clearer in the coming days. Be sure to check the FOX Weather app for the latest information.

Evacuations ordered as wildfires burn in Helene-ravaged western North Carolina

Three wildfires in western North Carolina are proving challenging for firefighters to beat because of rough terrain and debris left behind by Hurricane Helene.

The Black Cove, Deep Woods and Fish Hook fires continue burning in Polk County, an area devastated by Helene almost six months ago.

The Black Cove Fire, which began last Wednesday, has burned 2,813 acres and had no containment as of Monday afternoon. Fire officials said it was started by a downed power line.

Phoenix to Seattle faces record heat as 235 million surge above average

Some 235 million Americans will experience warmer-than-average temperatures with a surge of 10-20 degrees above typical levels starting Tuesday.

Record-high temperatures are also likely for many major Western cities through Wednesday. Seattle could see record-high temperatures on Tuesday. Phoenix , which doesn't typically reach 100 degrees until early May, could be flirting with the century mark on Tuesday afternoon.

Watch this: Pair of otters slide through Wisconsin snow after zoo escape during winter storm

A pair of North American river otters have apparently decided one Wisconsin zoo isn't cutting it for winter fun.

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Green Bay said Louie and Ophelia staged a daring escape Thursday during a recent storm, leaving behind a hilarious trail of belly-flop slides in the fresh snow .

