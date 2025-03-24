Phoenix to Seattle faces record heat as 235 million surge above average in West while cold air returns to East

PHOENIX – A stark temperature divide splits the U.S. this week with record-breaking heat and dryness scorching the West while the East grapples with cold and unsettled conditions.

"We've got a lot of warm conditions starting to pick up," FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera said. "In fact, that warmth is spreading not only from portions of West Texas but all across the West."

The FOX Forecast Center said a ridge of high pressure is expected to build by Tuesday, as some 235 million Americans will experience warmer-than-average temperatures with a surge of 10-20 degrees above typical levels.

Record-high temperatures are also likely for many major cities through Wednesday. This includes areas such as Phoenix, which could be flirting with 100 degrees. Seattle could also see record-high temperatures on Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center said cooler temperatures across the Northeast are on the opposite side of this large ridge of high pressure. After a beautiful weekend with highs in the 60s for areas like New York City, near- or below-average temperatures will return, along with a more active pattern, by midweek.

Not only is the weather pattern bringing the heat, but it will also serve as a much-needed break for severe storms in the Plains, Midwest and South – for now.

The FOX Forecast Center said the large ridge responsible for building the heat will block systems from exiting the Rockies. Systems will have to go over the ridge and dip south, which is not favorable for severe storms.