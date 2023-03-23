The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: South braces for strong tornadoes

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, March 24, 2023. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Strong tornadoes possible in South today

The risk for severe weather in the South on Friday is just about as high as it can get. A level 4 out of 5 of the Storm Prediction Center’s scale, and that area covers Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi. A broader 3 out of 5 risk covers much more of the Mississippi Valley. Strong tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail are all possible.

Storms will be building through the day Friday, with the highest risk of severe weather and tornadoes stretching from early Friday afternoon into Friday night.

The severe weather outlook for March 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



In addition to the severe weather threat, a large swath of the country faces a risk of flooding. A Flood Watch is up from eastern Oklahoma eastward into southern Ohio.

Flood alerts as of March 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)





Things to know

Cold vs. hot: Millions of Americans face unseasonable temperatures

Spring is a transition season as the cold air of winter begins retreating to the pole and warm air replaces it. This often leads to big temperature differences across the country. That’s the case this week as millions of Americans will experience either cooler than average or warmer than average temperatures.

Temperature departures for March 24, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

