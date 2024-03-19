The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: One-two punch of snow targets northern US
Start your day with the latest weather news – Spring has officially begun, but Old Man Winter hasn’t given up the fight yet. A pair of storms is set to bring snow to the northern tier of the country starting Wednesday.
It's Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and National Proposal Day.
Back-to-back winter storms to bring snow to northern US
Spring may have officially started, but winter doesn’t seem to know that. A pair of storms is set to bring accumulating snow to much of the northern U.S. It starts Wednesday with the first storm bringing winter weather to Montana before racing into the Northeast by the weekend. The second storm gets cranking with snow Sunday.
(FOX Weather)
Storm to soak Florida after gaining steam in Gulf of Mexico
If you’re heading to Florida for spring break this weekend, pack an umbrella. A developing storm system is bringing rain to Texas on Wednesday before it moves into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. It is expected to become better organized before dumping heavy rain on the Florida Peninsula.
(FOX Weather)
Eclipse 2024 countdown
There are just 19 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. Not to be upstaged, the Moon will put on its own astronomical show before the Sun takes the stage with a lunar eclipse on Monday.

Watch this
Bill Hemmer of FOX News stopped by FOX Weather to talk about his recent bone-chilling trip to the Arctic.
