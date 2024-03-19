The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: One-two punch of snow targets northern US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, March 20, 2024, and National Proposal Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Back-to-back winter storms to bring snow to northern US

Spring may have officially started, but winter doesn’t seem to know that. A pair of storms is set to bring accumulating snow to much of the northern U.S. It starts Wednesday with the first storm bringing winter weather to Montana before racing into the Northeast by the weekend. The second storm gets cranking with snow Sunday.

An overview of the first storm set to bring snow to the northern U.S.

Storm to soak Florida after gaining steam in Gulf of Mexico

If you’re heading to Florida for spring break this weekend, pack an umbrella. A developing storm system is bringing rain to Texas on Wednesday before it moves into the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday. It is expected to become better organized before dumping heavy rain on the Florida Peninsula.

An overview of the storm moving across the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 19 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. Not to be upstaged, the Moon will put on its own astronomical show before the Sun takes the stage with a lunar eclipse on Monday.

Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

