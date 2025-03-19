The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: 54 million threatened by severe storms while blizzard snarls travel

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

54 million threatened as severe storms eye Chicago, Indianapolis with strong tornadoes possible in Midwest

A new storm system will bring severe weather across the Midwest on Wednesday, encompassing a zone that covers more than 54 million people and includes the Chicago and Indianapolis metro areas.

Severe thunderstorms are expected by early to mid-afternoon. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and tornadoes are all a concern with the strongest storms.

Meanwhile, there is the potential for strong tornadoes (EF-2 or higher) in an area just south of Chicago, covering Peoria and Champaign, Illinois. These areas are under a level 3 out of 5 risk on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's severe thunderstorm risk scale.

Blizzard Warnings posted in several states as powerful winter storm slams Plains, Upper Midwest

The same storm that will bring severe weather Wednesday afternoon is already blasting Kansas and Nebraska with widespread snow and strong winds on Wednesday morning.

An 80-mph wind gust was reported in Winona, Kansas, early Wednesday. Interstate 70 was closed from the Colorado state border to Wakeeney, Kansas. Interstate 40 was closed from the same border to Sharon Springs, Kansas. To the north in Nebraska, Interstate 80 was closed between Lincoln and Lexington.

While warm ground temperatures may initially limit accumulations, once an inch or two of snow has fallen, roads will begin to become snow-covered.

Strong winds and blowing snow will persist into the afternoon, even as the actual snow begins to taper.

Multiple crashes leave at least 3 hurt as dust storm smothers New Mexico highways

Another round of intense dust storms led to near-zero visibility and multiple crashes along New Mexico highways and interstates Tuesday. Officials say at least three people were injured.

Crews ended up closing a 101-mile stretch of Highway 54 spanning Otero County from south to north Tuesday evening due to crashes and continued poor visibility, according to Ruidoso village officials .

The winds on Wednesday won't be nearly as strong as they were on Tuesday.

Watch: Alabama tornado destroys firefighter’s home with wife, sons inside: ‘God’s hand was on them’

Firefighter Josh Pate was on duty Saturday when a tornado tore through his home, where his wife and children prayed for safe passage through the terrifying storm.

Pate said his wife and their boys had huddled together in a closet in the center of their home as the tornado bore down on the house.

"She was there, praying them on through and just asking God to spare them, and He did," Pate said. "He always answers us when we’re faithful to Him."

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.