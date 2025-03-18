Multiple crashes reported as dust storm smothers New Mexico highways

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Another round of intense dust storms has led to multiple crashes along New Mexico highways and interstates Tuesday, officials said.

One multivehicle crash occurred on Interstate 25 between Santa Fe and Albuquerque at State Highway 16, due to near zero visibility from blowing dust, according to the New Mexico State Patrol and National Weather Service.

The NMSP told FOX Weather there were some people needing transport to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, but they did not have an exact number as of Tuesday evening. Troopers were still working to escort people out of the crash scene. That highway reopened at 3:20 p.m. MT but troopers were still working to escort out those caught in the storm and backup.

Another major crash involving at least five semi-trucks was reported in Otero County along U.S. Highway 54, according to the NWS. Crews ended up closing a 101-mile stretch of the highway spanning Otero County from south to north Tuesday evening, due to crashes and continued poor visibility, according to Ruidoso village officials.

Interstate 40 was also reportedly closed near Milagro due to a large crash amid nearby wildfires and poor visibility, according to the NWS. NMSP troopers told FOX Weather commercial vehicles were involved in the crash, which led to fires, but the number of injuries, if any, wasn't given. Eastbound lanes were expected to remain closed well into Tuesday night, troopers said.

In Roswell, where gusts reached 75 mph, parts of U.S. highways 70, 380 and 285 were shut down due to poor visibility.

Gusts up to 68 mph have been reported in Albuquerque, with visibility dropping as low as a half mile. Albuquerque's Sunport reports some flight operations impacted by the ongoing storm.

Dust Storm Warnings remain in effect for much of New Mexico into Tuesday evening as strong wind gusts slam the state. Other gusts have reached 74 mph in Clines Corners, 71 mph in Carlsbad and 68 mph in Truth or Consequences.