Blizzard Warnings posted in several states as powerful winter storm slams Plains, Upper Midwest

Blizzard conditions are likely in parts of the Plains and Upper Midwest as a powerful winter storm blasts the region with heavy snow, strong winds and maybe even some thunderstorms.

A three-hour radar loop showing where rain (green) and snow (blue) are ongoing.

The FOX Forecast Center said the storm is expected to rapidly strengthen as it moves across the region on Wednesday, pulling in the widespread snow and strong winds on the backside of the low-pressure system.

Impacts have already been felt across the region, including in Kansas.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, Interstate 70 has been closed between Goodland and Colby due to treacherous travel conditions.

Officials said the closure was due to low visibility.

The Kansas Highway Patrol shared a video showing heavy snow blowing across I-70 in Goodland. Troopers have asked residents to stay home if possible.

Power outages are also starting to rise because of the storm. According to FindEnergy.com, more than 9,000 power outages have been reported in Kansas, while Nebraska is reporting just over 4,000 outages.

The number of outages is expected to continue to rise as the storm continues to blast the region with snow and strong winds.

The FOX Forecast Center said wind gusts of 50-60 mph will make travel extremely difficult.

Blizzard Warnings stretch across Plains, Midwest

This graphic shows the active winter weather alerts in the Plains and Midwest.

Winter weather alerts have been issued across the region, including Blizzard Warnings that stretch from Colorado to Minnesota.

These include cities such as Colby, Hays and Concordia in Kansas, Omaha in Nebraska and Sioux City in Iowa.

This graphic shows the forecast snow totals in the Plains and Midwest.

The FOX Forecast Center said snowfall rates could approach 1-2 inches per hour in the heaviest snow bands that set up. Warmer ground temperatures are expected to limit snow accumulations at first, but once a few inches falls, roads and sidewalks are expected to become snow-covered.

Snowfall totals of 8-12 inches are predicted from Nebraska to the Upper Midwest, while a foot or more could fall across portions of Michigan's Upper Peninsula.