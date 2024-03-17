Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter making a comeback in US

Start your day with the latest weather news – After a springlike start to March for most of the country, cold air and snow are returning to parts of the nation this week.

By Aaron Barker
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, March 18, 2024.

Weather in America: March 18, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, March 18, 2024, and National Sloppy Joe Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Spring starts this week but winter doesn’t care

Much of the U.S. has enjoyed unseasonably warm and springlike weather for the first half of March, but winter is making a comeback this week. Snow is expected to fall from Michigan to the interior Northeast. Meanwhile, frost and freeze alerts have been issued from Texas to North Carolina. Spring officially begins Tuesday night.

Iceland sees largest volcanic eruption in years

Red-hot lava began oozing from a fissure in Iceland this weekend, sending the flow toward the town of Grindavík. This is the fourth time in three months that the volcano has erupted. Officials said activity started to wane Sunday evening, but not before piles of smoking, blackened earth were left stacked across a road.

  • The skyline of Reykjavik is against the backdrop of orange coloured sky due to molten lava flowing out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16, 2024. Lava spewed Saturday from a new volcanic fissure on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, authorities said. (Photo by Halldor KOLBEINS / AFP) (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)
    The skyline of Reykjavik is against the backdrop of orange coloured sky due to molten lava flowing out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16, 2024. Lava spewed Saturday from a new volcanic fissure on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, authorities said. (Halldor Kolbeins / AFP)

  • The Grindavik, Iceland volcano eruption on March 17, 2024. (Image: Icelandic Met Office)
    The Grindavik, Iceland volcano eruption on March 17, 2024. (Icelandic Met Office)

  • This image shows lava flowing from a volcano in Iceland after it erupted for the fourth time in three months on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
    This image shows lava flowing from a volcano in Iceland after it erupted for the fourth time in three months on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Icelandic Coast Guard/Facebook)

  • This photo shows officials on board a Icelandic Coast Guard helicopter after a volcanic eruption on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
    This photo shows officials on board a Icelandic Coast Guard helicopter after a volcanic eruption on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Icelandic Coast Guard/Facebook)

  • Lava is seen in the distance on board an Iceland Coast Guard helicopter on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
    Lava is seen in the distance on board an Iceland Coast Guard helicopter on Saturday, March 16, 2024. (Icelandic Coast Guard/Facebook)

  • People gather to watch as molten lava flows out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16, 2024. Lava spewed Saturday from a new volcanic fissure on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, authorities said. (Photo by Ael Kermarec / AFP) (Photo by AEL KERMAREC/AFP via Getty Images)
    People gather to watch as molten lava flows out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16, 2024. Lava spewed Saturday from a new volcanic fissure on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, authorities said. (Photo by Ael Kermarec / AFP) (Photo by AEL KERMAREC/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

  • REYKJANES PENINSULA, ICELAND - MARCH 17: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'ALMANNAVARNADEILD / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A screen grab from a video shows volcanic eruption occurred for the fourth time in the last 3 months near the town of Grindavik, located in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula on March 17, 2024. According to Icelandic broadcaster RUV, the volcano erupted north of the town of Grindavik around 20.00 local time and spewed lava. Many people were evacuated from Grindavik and the tourist area Blue Lagoon. The event, which the authorities described as 'the strongest explosion', was recorded as the 4th explosion in the last 3 months. (Photo by Almannavarnadeild / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
    REYKJANES PENINSULA, ICELAND - MARCH 17: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'ALMANNAVARNADEILD / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A screen grab from a video shows volcanic eruption occurred for the fourth time in the last 3 months near the town of Grindavik, located in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula on March 17, 2024. According to Icelandic broadcaster RUV, the volcano erupted north of the town of Grindavik around 20.00 local time and spewed lava. Many people were evacuated from Grindavik and the tourist area Blue Lagoon. The event, which the authorities described as 'the strongest explosion', was recorded as the 4th explosion in the last 3 months. (Photo by Almannavarnadeild / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images) ( )

  • Emergency services are seen near to the site of the volcanic eruption on March 17, 2024 in Grindavik, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed a volcanic eruption started between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on Saturday evening, the fourth time since December. A state of emergency has been declared in and around the town of Grindavik and hundreds of holidaymakers have been evacuated from the popular Blue Lagoon spa, which lies a short distance northwest of the site of the volcano.
    Emergency services are seen near to the site of the volcanic eruption on March 17, 2024 in Grindavik, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed a volcanic eruption started between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on Saturday evening, the fourth time since December. A state of emergency has been declared in and around the town of Grindavik and hundreds of holidaymakers have been evacuated from the popular Blue Lagoon spa, which lies a short distance northwest of the site of the volcano. (Micah Garen)

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 21 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. A doctor has shared a story with FOX Weather about a patient who suffered permanent eye damage during the 2017 solar eclipse because of fake safety glasses. Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

FOX Weather will stream the total solar eclipse live on April 8 from different points along the path of totality.

How to watch the total solar eclipse live

Watch this

Twin twisters were caught on video merging together to form a larger tornado in Ohio during the recent severe weather outbreak.

One Ohio resident's terrifying experience during this week's tornado outbreak was captured on video and sheds light on one of the most active severe weather days of the year.

Watch: Pair of funnels merge into tornado near Williamstown, Ohio

