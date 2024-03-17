The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter making a comeback in US

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, March 18, 2024, and National Sloppy Joe Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Spring starts this week but winter doesn’t care

Much of the U.S. has enjoyed unseasonably warm and springlike weather for the first half of March, but winter is making a comeback this week. Snow is expected to fall from Michigan to the interior Northeast. Meanwhile, frost and freeze alerts have been issued from Texas to North Carolina. Spring officially begins Tuesday night.

The temperature outlook for the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Iceland sees largest volcanic eruption in years

Red-hot lava began oozing from a fissure in Iceland this weekend, sending the flow toward the town of Grindavík. This is the fourth time in three months that the volcano has erupted. Officials said activity started to wane Sunday evening, but not before piles of smoking, blackened earth were left stacked across a road.

Eclipse 2024 countdown

There are just 21 days until a total solar eclipse crosses the U.S. A doctor has shared a story with FOX Weather about a patient who suffered permanent eye damage during the 2017 solar eclipse because of fake safety glasses. Don’t forget to use Futureview in the FOX Weather app to track the forecast for the big day.

Watch this

Twin twisters were caught on video merging together to form a larger tornado in Ohio during the recent severe weather outbreak.

