The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Winter making a comeback in US

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, March 18, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, March 18, 2024, and National Sloppy Joe Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
The temperature outlook for the U.S. (FOX Weather)
Iceland sees largest volcanic eruption in years
Red-hot lava began oozing from a fissure in Iceland this weekend, sending the flow toward the town of Grindavík. This is the fourth time in three months that the volcano has erupted. Officials said activity started to wane Sunday evening, but not before piles of smoking, blackened earth were left stacked across a road.
Image 1 of 8
The skyline of Reykjavik is against the backdrop of orange coloured sky due to molten lava flowing out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16, 2024. Lava spewed Saturday from a new volcanic fissure on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, authorities said.
(Halldor Kolbeins / AFP)
Image 2 of 8
The Grindavik, Iceland volcano eruption on March 17, 2024.
(Icelandic Met Office)
Image 3 of 8
This image shows lava flowing from a volcano in Iceland after it erupted for the fourth time in three months on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
(Icelandic Coast Guard/Facebook)
Image 4 of 8
This photo shows officials on board a Icelandic Coast Guard helicopter after a volcanic eruption on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
(Icelandic Coast Guard/Facebook)
Image 5 of 8
Lava is seen in the distance on board an Iceland Coast Guard helicopter on Saturday, March 16, 2024.
(Icelandic Coast Guard/Facebook)
Image 6 of 8
People gather to watch as molten lava flows out from a fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula north of the evacuated town of Grindavik, western Iceland on March 16, 2024. Lava spewed Saturday from a new volcanic fissure on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula, the fourth eruption to hit the area since December, authorities said. (Photo by Ael Kermarec / AFP) (Photo by AEL KERMAREC/AFP via Getty Images)
( )
Image 7 of 8
REYKJANES PENINSULA, ICELAND - MARCH 17: (----EDITORIAL USE ONLY - MANDATORY CREDIT - 'ALMANNAVARNADEILD / HANDOUT' - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS----) A screen grab from a video shows volcanic eruption occurred for the fourth time in the last 3 months near the town of Grindavik, located in Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula on March 17, 2024. According to Icelandic broadcaster RUV, the volcano erupted north of the town of Grindavik around 20.00 local time and spewed lava. Many people were evacuated from Grindavik and the tourist area Blue Lagoon. The event, which the authorities described as 'the strongest explosion', was recorded as the 4th explosion in the last 3 months. (Photo by Almannavarnadeild / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)
( )
Image 8 of 8
Emergency services are seen near to the site of the volcanic eruption on March 17, 2024 in Grindavik, Iceland. The Icelandic Meteorological Office confirmed a volcanic eruption started between Stora Skogfell and Hagafell on Saturday evening, the fourth time since December. A state of emergency has been declared in and around the town of Grindavik and hundreds of holidaymakers have been evacuated from the popular Blue Lagoon spa, which lies a short distance northwest of the site of the volcano.
(Micah Garen)
