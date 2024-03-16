See it: Pair of funnels combine to form powerful tornado that stuck parts of Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio – Severe storms and tornadoes caused widespread destruction in the Midwest and Ohio Valley this week.

The National Weather Service has confirmed at least 20 tornadoes so far Thursday, of which nine struck in Ohio alone, with a twister in Logan County being the strongest at an EF-3. At the height of Thursday's storms, nearly 20,000 Ohio homes and businesses were left without power.

One Ohio resident's terrifying experience during the severe weather outbreak was captured on video, shedding light on one of the year's most active severe weather days.

"Craziest thing I ever witnessed," said Jalynne Dutton describing the formation of a funnel cloud that turned into two separate tornadoes before merging into one large twister.

While driving on US Route 30 near US Route 68 in Williamstown, Dutton reported experiencing an intense surge of adrenaline as the swirling vortices of wind and debris ushered in a stunning display of the raw power of Mother Nature – both beautiful and terrifying at the same time.

"It was wild," she told followers on Facebook.

The National Weather Service said the EF-1 tornado began about 7:30 p.m. EDT in Orange Township near the intersection of Township Road 29 and Township Road 56.

With estimated peak winds at 105 mph, the NWS said the tornado tracked just over 3 miles eastward before ending near Township Road 60 just south of Township Road 32.

The tornado was on the ground for 6 minutes, damaging several homes and outbuildings along its path, the NWS added.

States like Ohio are still in recovery mode Saturday after being hit hard by the natural disasters. Three deaths in Ohio occurred when an EF-3 tornado tore through Logan County, according to Chief Deputy Joe Kopus with the sheriff's office.

"The area is still very dangerous," officials said in a joint statement with the Logan County EMA and Logan County Sheriff’s Office. "We urge caution to everyone. Damage assessments will begin tomorrow (Sunday)."

Heavy damage was also reported throughout Lakeview, Midway, Orchard Island and Russel's Point.