Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Millions across US brace for multiday tornado threat

It's Friday, March 14, 2025.

150 million brace for severe weather outbreak as Friday begins multiday threat for long-track tornadoes

People living in the central and eastern U.S. are being urged to prepare for a potentially dangerous multiday severe weather outbreak that could unleash thunderstorms capable of producing hurricane-force wind gusts and strong tornadoes starting Friday.

The FOX Forecast Center said that multiple days of potent thunderstorms could bring destructive winds , large hail and significant, long-tracked tornado activity ( EF-3 or higher ).

The main action on Friday will come in the form of a powerful squall line of storms which is expected to develop during the afternoon across Missouri and Iowa and charge east through the Mississippi Valley, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Blizzard conditions, ferocious windstorm to blast Plains on Friday night making travel treacherous

Residents across the northern Plains and parts of the Midwest are preparing for a powerful winter storm that will bring strong winds , blowing snow and plummeting temperatures, potentially creating blizzard conditions and hazardous travel .

On the northern side of the storm track Friday night, a wintry mix transitioning to periods of snow will envelop the eastern Dakotas and Minnesota, lingering through Saturday afternoon.

Combined with the strong wind gusts associated with the storm, there is the potential for blizzard conditions across the Red River Valley in the Dakotas and western Michigan.

Texas, Oklahoma see 'extremely critical' fire weather Friday as millions threatened across Plains

The same storm that is bringing severe weather and blizzard conditions to much of the U.S. is bringing "extremely critical" fire weather threats to the southern Plains.

Strong winds of 60-90 mph combined with relative humidity values dropping into the single digits will create the perfect storm of high-end fire weather. Any fires that do form will be large, fast-moving and uncontrollable.

Watch: Blood Moon rises as total lunar eclipse enchants skywatchers across America

For the first time in three years, all 50 states were treated to a total lunar eclipse late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

A total lunar eclipse happens during a full Moon when the Earth is exactly between the Sun and the Moon .

Don't fret if you missed it, you can watch FOX Weather's stream of the entire event right here:

