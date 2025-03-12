FOX Weather ROWI: Storms threaten final day of PGA Tour's The Players Championship

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – The PGA Players Championship begins this week as players from all over the association have their hearts set on the $25 million prize. But will the weather have any impact on the tournament and the performance of athletes? The FOX Forecast Center delves in with our Risk of Weather Impact (ROWI).

THURSDAY: Low ROWI

People teeing off around 8 a.m. will see temperatures in the low 50s with humidity high enough for dew to form on the course.

The greatest effects from dew will be on fairway shots, by limiting the rollout after the carry and the greens making the ball slower. Wet surfaces tend to slow down the ball on the green.

Lower morning temperatures will decrease the carry of the ball by a few yards on drives and long shots. Temperatures will rise after 8 a.m., removing all dew from the course and back to normal conditions with a high of 76 degrees for the day.

Winds will start to relax for the day, reaching only 10 mph by the late afternoon from the southwest.

Overall, there will be a low risk of a weather impact on FOX Weather's ROWI scale for Thursday.

ROW Forecast

(FOX Weather)



FRIDAY: Low ROWI

Friday will also have a low risk of weather impacting the tournament, with temperatures starting at 60 degrees in the morning. This should fall short of any dew formation on the course and there will be little differences in the weather in the morning compared to mid-afternoon.

A stray shower is unlikely to dampen the day as there is very little threat of a rain delay or postponement for Friday. Winds will start below 10 mph but will quickly pick up later to above 15 mph. The afternoon gusts could have a low impact on longer shots.

SATURDAY: Medium ROWI

Day three of the tournament will have a medium risk of a weather impact as a more humid air mass will move in during the morning hours.

Temperatures will be in the low 60s to begin the day. This is expected to bring dew to the course, which is never ideal for golfers who try to get as much power and aid from the green as possible.

Dew should evaporate after 8 a.m., bringing the course to normal conditions before temps peak at around 80 degrees later. Winds will start the day at 10 mph before exceeding 15 mph, which pushes the ROWI to a medium risk category.

SUNDAY: Medium ROWI

Sunday will once again bring a medium risk of weather impacting the tournament as a front is forecast to bring rain through that part of Florida later in the day.

There is still some uncertainty as to when the rain will begin, which is the reason for the medium category.

Overall, there is a 50% chance of rain for the day. The wet weather should hold off in the morning, but a line of storms will move in during the afternoon or evening hours.

If the rain starts sooner than expected, the ROWI will be upgraded to a high-risk category. If it begins later and the winds relax, then it will be downgraded to a low-risk.

If storms force a delay or postponement and the last day of the tournament is moved to Monday, the risk of a weather impact will be low.

Otherwise, temperatures will reach 80 degrees, along with winds ranging from 10 to 20 mph.