Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potential severe weather outbreak puts millions on alert this week

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, March 10, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Potential severe weather outbreak puts millions on alert for damaging winds, tornadoes this week

Tens of millions of Americans from the Midwest to the Southeast are going to have another tense week as concerns grow that the U.S. could be rocked by another multiday severe weather outbreak.

March typically marks the beginning of the active spring severe weather season, and this renewed risk comes after a deadly severe weather outbreak swept across the nation last week.

This week, forecasters will monitor the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as we approach the middle of the week and again as we get ready to welcome the weekend.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Long Island brush fires injure firefighters as officials launch arson investigation

An arson investigation is underway after a series of brush fires on Long Island in New York injured at least two firefighters as flames consumed hundreds of acres in Suffolk County over the weekend.

The fires, which are now being called the Westhampton Pines Fire, ignited during the late-morning and early-afternoon hours on Saturday and appeared to be fueled by a combination of low humidity and gusty winds that reached speeds of up to 40 mph.

Suffolk County officials said the fire was fully knocked down and 80% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

Watch: 'Lavanado' forms during Hawaii's Kilauea volcano's recent explosive eruption

A stunning video recorded during a recent eruptive episode of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shows the moment hot gasses and lava swirl into the air, forming what is being described as a "lavanado."

Scott Malis caught the dramatic display on video on Feb. 26, during the 11th eruptive episode of Kilauea's ongoing eruption that began in December.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.