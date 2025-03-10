Search
Published

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Potential severe weather outbreak puts millions on alert this week

Top weather news for Monday, March 10, 2025: The FOX Forecast Center is closely monitoring the development of multiple storm systems expected to sweep across the U.S. this week that will bring a renewed risk of severe weather to tens of millions of Americans.

By Chris Oberholtz
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Monday, March 10, 2025. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Craig Herrera.

Weather in America: March 10, 2025

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Monday, March 10, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Potential severe weather outbreak puts millions on alert for damaging winds, tornadoes this week

Tens of millions of Americans from the Midwest to the Southeast are going to have another tense week as concerns grow that the U.S. could be rocked by another multiday severe weather outbreak.

March typically marks the beginning of the active spring severe weather season, and this renewed risk comes after a deadly severe weather outbreak swept across the nation last week.

This week, forecasters will monitor the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms as we approach the middle of the week and again as we get ready to welcome the weekend.

  • This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.
    This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (FOX Weather)

  • This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Friday, March 14, 2025.
    This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Friday, March 14, 2025. (FOX Weather)

  • This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Saturday, March 15, 2025.
    This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (FOX Weather)

Long Island brush fires injure firefighters as officials launch arson investigation

An arson investigation is underway after a series of brush fires on Long Island in New York injured at least two firefighters as flames consumed hundreds of acres in Suffolk County over the weekend.

The fires, which are now being called the Westhampton Pines Fire, ignited during the late-morning and early-afternoon hours on Saturday and appeared to be fueled by a combination of low humidity and gusty winds that reached speeds of up to 40 mph.

Suffolk County officials said the fire was fully knocked down and 80% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

At least two firefighters have been injured and an arson investigation is underway on Long Island after a series of brush fires, now known as the Westhampton Pines Fire, continues to burn. FOX News National Correspondent CB Cotton has the latest from Suffolk County, New York.

Westhampton Pines Fire continues to burn on Long Island

Watch: 'Lavanado' forms during Hawaii's Kilauea volcano's recent explosive eruption

A stunning video recorded during a recent eruptive episode of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano shows the moment hot gasses and lava swirl into the air, forming what is being described as a "lavanado."

Scott Malis caught the dramatic display on video on Feb. 26, during the 11th eruptive episode of Kilauea's ongoing eruption that began in December.

A stunning video recorded during a recent eruptive episode of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano in February shows lava spinning into the air like a dust devil.

Watch: Stunning 'lavanado' forms during Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruption

