Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Heat dome scorches Southwest

Start your day with the latest weather news. A life-threatening heat wave is baking the Southwest. Possible record-setting temperatures and triple-digit heat index readings are becoming problematic from California to Texas.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 00:52

Weather in America: June 5, 2024

FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and National Ketchup Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Heat dome smothers Southwest

Triple-digit temperatures and life-threatening heat index readings are becoming problematic Wednesday as a sprawling area of high pressure, known as a heat dome, is parked across the Southwest. Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Texas.

Heat alerts are in effect for several states in the Southwest.
(FOX Weather)

 

Is today the day Starliner finally launches?

The launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft has been plagued with problems. The countdowns were halted in May and June for different reasons, with the most recent launch being scrubbed because of an issue at the launchpad. A new target launch of 10:52 a.m. ET Wednesday has been set.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test, Monday, May 6, 2024 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test is the first launch with astronauts of the Boeing CFT-100 spacecraft and United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket to the International Space Station as part of the agency’s Commercial Crew Program. The flight test, targeted for launch at 10:34 p.m. EDT on Monday, May 6, serves as an end-to-end demonstration of Boeing’s crew transportation system and will carry NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to and from the orbiting laboratory.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft aboard is seen on the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the NASA’s Boeing Crew Flight Test, Monday, May 6, 2024 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

(NASA/Joel Kowsky)

Watch this: Dog rescued from hot moving van

Police in Florida had to rescue a dog that was left in a moving van while the "owners went to the beach," according to authorities.

Police in Florida said they rescued a dog on Sunday, June 2, after it was left in U-Haul truck while its owners went to the beach. The distressed animal was reported by to New Smyrna Beach Police by a passerby. 00:32

Dog left in hot moving van as 'owners went to the beach,' Florida police say

Police in Florida said they rescued a dog on Sunday, June 2, after it was left in U-Haul truck while its owners went to the beach. The distressed animal was reported by to New Smyrna Beach Police by a passerby.

Before you go

Here are a few more helpful links that will help you get ready for hurricane season.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.

Tags
Loading...