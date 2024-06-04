The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Heat dome scorches Southwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, June 5, 2024, and National Ketchup Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Heat dome smothers Southwest

Triple-digit temperatures and life-threatening heat index readings are becoming problematic Wednesday as a sprawling area of high pressure, known as a heat dome, is parked across the Southwest. Excessive Heat Warnings have been issued in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah and Texas.

Heat alerts are in effect for several states in the Southwest.

(FOX Weather)



Is today the day Starliner finally launches?

The launch of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft has been plagued with problems. The countdowns were halted in May and June for different reasons, with the most recent launch being scrubbed because of an issue at the launchpad. A new target launch of 10:52 a.m. ET Wednesday has been set.

Watch this: Dog rescued from hot moving van

Police in Florida had to rescue a dog that was left in a moving van while the "owners went to the beach," according to authorities.

