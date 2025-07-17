Canadian hikers rescued after becoming stuck in steep terrain on Mount Washington

SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. – Two Canadian hikers needed rescuing after becoming stuck in steep terrain on New Hampshire's Mount Washington Tuesday, according to officials.

The hikers called for help via cell phone, and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department told the hikers to stay put along their perch on the Huntington Ravine Trail and wait for rescuers to reach them.

After two hours, rescue teams climbed down into the Huntington Ravine from an area known as the Alpine Gardens, officials shared. First responders eventually reached the two hikers and used a climbing harness to assist them back up the mountain by using ropes at the steeper parts of the trail.

"The Huntington Ravine Trail is considered to be the most difficult hiking trail in the White Mountains, but there are many other trails that hold similar perils regarding steep ground and technical terrain," read a statement from the NH Fish and Game Department.

The two hikers, visiting from Quebec, admitted that they had read the trail description prior to the hike, but underestimated the difficulty of the trip.

Everyone involved in the incident arrived safely after the rescue was completed.

Ten essentials to bring on a hike

The National Park Service suggests bringing these items to best prepare for hiking expeditions: