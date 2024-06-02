The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe weather, flooding and life-threatening heat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, June 3, 2024, and National Egg Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Life-threatening heat to bake West this week

Triple-digit heat is already becoming problematic in parts of the West, and we’re only a few days into meteorological summer. Parts of Northern and Central California and southern Nevada, including Las Vegas, are under Excessive Heat Warnings, while places such as Phoenix and Tucson in Arizona are under an Excessive Heat Watch.

Heat alerts are in effect across the West.

Rare June back-to-back atmospheric rivers drench Northwest

The remnants of a tropical storm are fueling rare back-to-back atmospheric river-type storms that are moving across the Northwest this week. They’re bringing lots of rain with them, prompting flood alerts across parts of the region. A big change to hot and dry weather is expected by the end of the week.

The rainfall forecast for the Northwest.

Several states face risk of severe storms

Monday’s severe weather threat stretches from Wisconsin to Texas, with the worst weather expected in the Ark-La-Tex region, where Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma meet. Storms could pack a punch with damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

The severe weather outlook for Monday.

Watch this: Corral Wildfire grows over weekend

A wildfire in California exploded to more than 14,000 acres in size over the weekend, prompting officials to order mandatory evacuations.

