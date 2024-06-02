California's Corral Fire growth escalates to 12,500 acres prompting evacuations

TRACY, Cali. – California firefighters face extreme weather conditions as they work to contain the Corral Fire outside of Tracy, which exploded to 12,500 acres over the weekend, prompting officials to order mandatory evacuations for some residents.

According to officials with the CAL FIRE Santa Clara Unit, the Corral wildfire started on Saturday afternoon near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Site southwest of the town of Tracy. Throughout the day, dry grass and gusty winds helped the fire rapidly grow to over 10,000 acres.

WILDFIRE SEASON COULD BE BELOW NORMAL IN US THIS YEAR BUT IT'S NOT ALL GOOD NEWS

By Sunday, the Corral Fire had grown to more than 12,500 acres, and fire crews had contained the blaze to 15%. What sparked the fire is under investigation.

The Corral Fire current conditions.

Areas west of the California Aqueduct, south of Corral Hollow Creek Road to Alameda County and southward to Stanislaus County are under evacuation orders. A temporary shelter is set up at the Larch Clover Community Center on West Larch Road, according to the San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services. For updates on evacuation orders, click here.

According to FOX 2 KTVU, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory said in a statement that the Corral Fire does not threaten the science and technology facility.

Winds and dangerous heat fuel extreme fire growth

Central California's weekend temperatures were warm, reaching the lower 80s by Sunday. However, beginning Monday, temperatures will continue to heat up. Tracy is forecast to surpass 100 degrees on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued an Excessive Heat Watch for millions in California, including San Joaquin County, beginning on Tuesday.

LIFE-THREATENING TRIPLE-DIGIT HEAT TO BAKE MILLIONS ACROSS WEST THIS WEEK

Dangerously hot conditions are possible, with temperatures between 95 and 108 degrees and a widespread "major" HeatRisk.

Strong winds starting Monday will also be determinantal to the ongoing firefight. Winds gusting between 20 and 30 mph could fuel more fire growth.