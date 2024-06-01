Meteorological summer begins with heat alerts in West for triple-digit heat

A pattern shift in the West will result in triple-digit heat, with temperatures expected to reach well above 100 degrees, as the region experiences its first summer heat wave.

Forecast models show building ridges of high pressure from the Pacific and Mexico will help crank up the heat during the workweek.

A similar heat wave has caused record temperatures south of the border, with dozens of people and animals reported to have been killed over the past month.

The FOX Forecast Center says that even though there’ll be some of the same influences at play, it doesn’t expect the weather to be as extreme as what Mexico experienced, but it will still be hot.

Temperatures by midweek could push 111 °F in Phoenix, 118 °F in Death Valley and 100 °F in Sacramento.

These temperatures constitute readings that will be 10 to 20 degrees above average for much of inland California and the Desert Southwest.

Heat alerts have already been issued for more than 10 million residents across three states, including the Las Vegas metro.

The earliest calendar date Sin City has reached 110 degrees is on June 6, meaning the heat wave could help tie if not break the record.

Forecast models show the worst of the heat wave will happen on Wednesday and Thursday but could linger into Friday and the upcoming weekend.

National Weather Service meteorologists warn of heat-related illnesses for those who are not drinking plenty of fluids and do not have access to air conditioning.

Additionally, overnight lows will not drop into a comfortable range, which will impose an additional burden on people and pets hoping to cool off after sunset.

Heat alert maps

(FOX Weather)



In many of the areas where daily records could be tied or broken, the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk map has labeled communities at a Level 3 or Level 4 out of 4 for impacts.

The HeatRisk threat level takes into consideration the unusualness of the heat, duration of the extreme temperatures and potential health impacts.

At a code red (Level 3) stage, heat affects anyone who is not adequately hydrated or has access to cooling and is a stage below a code magenta (Level 4).

A Level 4 signifies extreme heat that is either rare or long in duration. Health systems can be impacted by an influx of patients with heat-related illnesses.

Parts of the Las Vegas metro are in the extreme, Level 4 out of 4 risk zone on Thursday and Friday.