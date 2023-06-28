The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Wildfire smoke smothers Northeast skies

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, June 29, 2023, and National Bomb Pop Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Thick haze from wildfires returns to Northeast

Horrendous air quality that was reported across the Midwest on Wednesday is spreading east Thursday as smoke from the Canadian wildfires smothers the skies across the Northeast. The forecast calls for unhealthy air quality from New York south to D.C. and west toward Ohio.

Current air quality readings across the eastern U.S.

Things to know

Severe weather forecast across large swath of America’s heartland

Dangerous thunderstorms are expected to develop in a belt that crosses much of the country’s midsection, from the West to the Midwest. The worst storms are expected from Colorado through Iowa and into Kentucky, including the Chicago area. Hail appears to be the primary concern with any severe storms that develop.

The severe weather outlook for June 29, 2023.

Deadly heat wave tightens grip on South

A heat wave that has baked Texas for two weeks is spreading across the South, putting millions of people at risk of heat-related illnesses. At least nine deaths have been attributed to the heat in Texas, where records for power demand are also being set.

The forecast high temperatures for June 29, 2023.

Hurricane HQ: Pacific gets season’s first hurricane

Hurricane Adrian is roaring through the Eastern Pacific Ocean, and is the first hurricane of the 2023 season. There’s a second disturbance behind it that’s also being watched for development.

It’s much quieter in the Atlantic, where a disturbance being monitored has a low chance of development.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic.

