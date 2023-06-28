Before-and-after photos show dramatic impact of Canadian wildfire smoke in Chicago, Detroit, Milwaukee

More than 110 million Americans from the Midwest and Great Lakes to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic are under Air Quality Alerts as wildfire smoke filtering in from Canada continues to fill the air.

As it does, the skylines of several cities have been dramatically changed as before-and-after photos show what places such as Chicago and Detroit typically look like versus how the thick wildfire smoke has obscured the typically stunning views.

Milwaukee skyline barely visible due to wildfire smoke

Thick wildfire smoke billowing into Milwaukee has forced officials to close parks and pools and cancel outdoor activities such as baseball games, according to a report from FOX 6 in Milwaukee.

Widespread air quality index (AQI) readings above 200 and even higher than 250 have been reported in major metro areas such as Milwaukee, Chicago and Detroit.

The National Weather Service in Milwaukee even warned that air quality levels in some parts of eastern Wisconsin might even fall into the hazardous category Wednesday.

Wildfire smoke chokes Chicago

On a clear day, the view of the Chicago skyline from Lake Michigan is stunning. Usually, you can see the 1,451-foot Willis Tower (originally the Sears Tower) stretching into the blue sky. However, with "unhealthy" and "very unhealthy" air quality being reported Wednesday, the skyline is barely visible.

Willis Tower is barely visible in the photo above as a thick blanket of wildfire smoke settles across the Windy City.

Visibility dropped under 2 miles in Chicago and Milwaukee on Wednesday morning and down to a mile in Detroit and Cleveland.

Some relief may be possible, however, in the form of strong to severe thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday.

Detroit choked by wildfire smoke

Air quality in Detroit has been ranked among the worst in the world Wednesday as residents try to avoid wildfire smoke at all costs.

The air quality levels in the Motor City ranged from "unhealthy" to "very unhealthy" on Wednesday morning.

Residents there are being urged to stay indoors if possible.