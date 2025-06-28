Weekend Weather Update: Invest 91L in Atlantic on track for further development

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s June 28, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Invest 91L's odds for tropical development bump up as system eyes Mexico's eastern coast

Odds are increasing that an area of showers and thunderstorms over Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula could briefly develop into a tropical depression later this weekend as it enters the southern Gulf of America before it crashes back into Mexico's East Coast.

The National Hurricane Center has so far designated the broad area of low pressure over the southwestern Yucatan Peninsula as Invest 91L.

Tracking Invest 91L

Severe storms threaten baseball-sized hail to slice of Dakotas, Minnesota Saturday

Baseball-sized hail is among the dangerous threats posed by severe thunderstorms expected across parts of the Upper Midwest Saturday.

A low pressure system will develop across the northern Rockies and High Plains on Saturday, pulling in moisture from the south into the Dakotas, making the atmosphere quite humid.

North severe risk

Fourth of July forecast includes stormy weather for these travel hotspots

With the Fourth of July fast approaching, a record-breaking 72.2 million Americans are preparing to travel for the holiday , according to AAA.

However, long-range forecasts indicate that a cold front may bring widespread storms to the northern Plains and Southeastern US on the Fourth, and there is even an outside potential for a home-grown tropical system to develop close to the Southeast coast during the holiday weekend, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

Southeast rain forecast

More tropics trouble: Invest 95E likely to become tropical depression in eastern Pacific this weekend

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is continuing to monitor the development of an area of low pressure in the Eastern Pacific that's expected to become at least a tropical depression this weekend, on its way to possibly eventually becoming Tropical Storm Flossie.

