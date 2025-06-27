July night sky highlights: Bright Mercury, full Buck Moon and a meteor shower

Skywatchers across North America will want to be on the lookout for a trio of celestial events during the next month, beginning with an opportunity to view Mercury in the evening sky, followed by the month's full Moon and concluding with the annual return of the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower.

On July 4, Mercury will reach its greatest eastern elongation from the Sun, making it visible from Earth.

While not as bright as during the spring, astronomers say the rocky planet will briefly be visible on the western horizon after sunset.

Mercury is notoriously difficult to spot due to its proximity to the Sun and Earth’s light pollution.

One week later, on July 11, the full Moon, which is often referred to as the Full Buck Moon, will grace the skies.

The name has its origins in Native American folklore and refers to the time of year when male deer, or bucks, begin significant antler growth.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, Earth’s only natural satellite is also called the Thunder Moon, because of frequent summer thunderstorms, and the Hay Moon, which corresponds with peak grass growth.

The Moon is set to peak in illumination at 4:36 p.m. EDT, meaning the best times to view it will be the night before, on July 10, or after sunset on July 11.

Due to the lunar body’s orbit, this full Moon is neither a supermoon nor a micromoon, but many people typically snap photos of it while out and about on summer evenings.

For some students, it's actually the last full Moon before the return to school in August.

Rounding out the month, the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower will peak during the overnight hours of July 29 and July 30.

The meteor shower is typically active from mid-July through mid-August; however, the visibility of the event can vary.

This year, viewing conditions are expected to be favorable thanks to the Moon’s waxing crescent phase, which will result in minimal light interference.

Astronomers say that under clear, dark skies, skywatchers may see up to 20 meteors per hour during the peak.

The best time to attempt to view the show is between midnight and dawn each night.

One of the more anticipated meteor showers of the year, the Perseids, will also become active in mid-July and last through late August.

The Perseids are expected to reach peak activity on the night of Aug. 11 and the early morning of Aug. 12.

According to NASA, the Perseids are known for producing numerous fireballs, which makes the event even more remarkable.