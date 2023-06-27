The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms target large cities in Midwest

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, June 28, 2023, and National Alaska Day. Start your day the right way with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Severe weather targets Chicago, the Twin Cities in Midwest

Powerful thunderstorms are expected to move across the Midwest on Wednesday, with large cities like Chicago, Milwaukee and La Crosse in Wisconsin and Minneapolis and St. Paul in Minnesota in the crosshairs. Tornadoes are possible, but damaging wind and large hail appear to be the primary threats.

The severe weather outlook for June 28, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Unhealthy air quality forecast in several major US cities

Wildfire smoke from Canada is again choking the skies across large swaths of the U.S. on Wednesday. The Midwest and Great Lakes are expected to see some of the country’s worst air quality, including places such as Chicago, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.

Active air quality alerts in the U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Eastern Pacific gets first named storm while Atlantic watches Cindy’s leftovers

Tropical Storm Adrian developed in the Eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, marking the first named storm of hurricane season in the basin. There’s also a second disturbance being watched in the Eastern Pacific.

The tropical weather outlook for the Eastern Pacific Basin.

(FOX Weather)



In the Atlantic, things are much quieter. The only game in town is the remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, which is being watched for possible redevelopment.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Dangerous heat spreads across southern US

A heat wave that was once mainly Texas’ problem is expanded this week to cover a much larger swath of the southern U.S. Excessive heat alerts now stretch from Arizona to Kentucky, with Heat Advisories stretching as far east as Florida’s Gulf coast.

Heat alerts have been issued across much of the southern U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Bonus reads

Before you go, here are a few stories you might want to read.

