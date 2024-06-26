The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical disturbance 95L likely to become Tropical Storm Beryl

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, June 27, 2024, and National Bomb Pop Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Invest 95L likely to become Tropical Storm Beryl in Atlantic

A pair of tropical disturbances are being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean. Invest 94L is the one closest to land as it moves across the Caribbean Sea. Invest 95L is in the middle of the ocean and has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm this weekend. The next named storm in the Atlantic will receive the name Beryl.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Rip current risks increase along US beaches

Several people have died in recent days as rip currents plague some beaches in the U.S. The highest risk of these dangerous currents is along parts of the Florida coast, the Carolinas and the Northeast coast.

The rip current forecast for the Northeast and mid-Atlantic coasts.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: House tumbles into rushing river

Video shows part of a house falling into an angry river in Minnesota as the Midwest continues to deal with historic flooding.





