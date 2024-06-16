The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: All eyes on tropics with 2 systems being tracked

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Monday, June 17, 2024, and National Eat Your Vegetables Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Tropical trouble brewing in Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic Ocean

FOX Weather is closely monitoring two systems in the tropics that have the potential to impact the U.S. this week. The first one has a high chance of development and will bring flooding to Texas and Louisiana this week. The other has a low chance of development and could spell heavy rain for the Southeast coast this week.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Dangerous heat wave shaping up for northern US

A heat wave is expected to bring the hottest weather of the year so far to the Ohio Valley and Northeast this week. Record-breaking temperatures are expected, and triple-digit temps are possible for the heavily populated Interstate 95 corridor.

The possible record-high temperatures that could be challenged Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



‘Ring of Fire’ pattern could bring severe weather, flooding to Midwest

A so-called "Ring of Fire" weather pattern will set up across the Upper Midwest starting Monday. This happens when a large high-pressure system, such as the one bringing record heat to the eastern U.S. this week, forces thunderstorms to go around the edge of it. Portions of North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Minnesota and Wisconsin face the risk of severe weather and flooding.

The severe weather outlook for Monday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: How extreme weather hits your wallet

G2 Weather Intelligence Managing Director Paul Walsh talks about the potential economic impacts of extreme weather, such as heat waves and hurricanes.

