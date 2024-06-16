Torrential rain, thunderstorms eye Midwest from 'Ring of Fire' weather pattern this week

MINNEAPOLIS – A weather pattern known as the "Ring of Fire" is set to bring a string of wet, stormy days to the Midwest this week due in part to the massive heat dome that’s about to send temperatures soaring into the 90s across the Ohio Valley and Northeast.

A "Ring of Fire" pattern is when thunderstorm complexes move along the edge of a strong upper-level ridge – in this case, thunderstorms will move along the northern edge of the high-pressure system responsible for the potentially historic heat wave in the eastern U.S.

This type of weather pattern also more commonly occurs during the summer months when the U.S. sees blocking high-pressure systems that cause some of the worst heat waves.

However, the "Ring of Fire" is simply a term, and there’s nothing different about the thunderstorms and rain that develop along the edge of the heat dome. Storms do tend to move a bit faster along the edge of the high pressure.

Here’s a breakdown of the severe weather and flash flood threat this week in the Midwest.

Monday's severe weather, flood threat in Midwest

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Monday, June 17, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



Severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday from the central Plains to the Upper Midwest. However, NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has highlighted areas of the region with a higher risk.

Just over 2 million people from north-central Nebraska through the Dakotas and into central and northern Minnesota have been placed in a Level 2 out of 5 risk on the SPC’s severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This includes Fargo and Grand Forks in North Dakota, as well as Duluth, St. Cloud and Moorhead in Minnesota.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Monday, June 17, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC) has increased the risk of flash flooding across the Upper Midwest.

Portions of northeastern South Dakota, southeastern North Dakota and much of central and northern Minnesota are in a Level 3 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on Monday.

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood risk continues into Tuesday

This graphic shows the severe weather threat on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The severe weather threat on Tuesday will expand a little farther east.

The SPC placed areas of northwestern Iowa, eastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin in a Level 2 out of 5 risk of seeing severe weather.

This risk area includes about 5 million people in cities such as Minneapolis, St. Paul, Duluth, Bloomington and Plymouth in Minnesota. Ashland in Wisconsin is also included in the zone.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



The flash flood threat decreases Tuesday - but the risk isn't zero.

The same areas at risk of severe weather Tuesday will also be at risk of flash flooding. However, the threat extends farther south than Monday and includes portions of Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Cities in the Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk Tuesday include Duluth and Minneapolis, Des Moines in Iowa, Kearney in Nebraska and Hays and Dodge City in Kansas.

Flash flooding possible on Wednesday

This graphic shows the flash flood threat on Wednesday, June 19, 2024.

(FOX Weather)



More severe weather is possible on Wednesday. The WPC has placed a wider area of the Plains and Midwest in a Level 1 out of 4 risk of flash flooding on Wednesday, including most of Wisconsin.