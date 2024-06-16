Wildfire burning near Los Angeles explodes to 11,000 acres, forces evacuations of Hungry Valley Park

GORMAN, Calif. – A wind-driven wildfire burning north of Los Angeles is creating unhealthy air quality throughout Southern California after exploding in size to 11,000 acres within 24 hours.

The Post Fire started Saturday at 1:47 p.m. in Gorman, California, on Gorman Road and continues to burn in Los Angeles County and Ventura County. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Fire departments from Los Angeles and Ventura counties and U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling the fire, which has destroyed at least two structures so far.

After growing to 4,400 acres on Saturday night with no containment, the fire exploded overnight, increasing to more than 11,000 acres by Sunday morning. The fire is mostly burning in Los Angeles County, with a few hundred acres burning in Ventura County.

On Sunday, LA County Fire Department officials said crews gained 2% containment on the fire.

Officials have issued evacuation orders west of Interstate 5 between Pyramid Lake and Gorman, which includes Hungry Valley Park.

The fire is pushing toward Hungry Valley Park, prompting the California State Park Service to evacuate about 1,200 people from the park, which is popular for all-terrain vehicles, dune buggies and dirt bikes. Pyramid Lake is also closed because of the fire.

An evacuation warning has been issued for areas south of Pyramid Lake between Old Ridge Route and the Los Angeles County line, including Paradise Ranch Estates. These residents should be prepared to leave.

Firefighters face challenging conditions as winds are expected to increase later on Sunday night, blowing at 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The National Weather Service in Los Angeles warned of dangerous fire conditions through early this week.

A High Wind Warning is in place for southern Ventura County. Northwesterly wind gusts could reach 65 mph along the Interstate 5 corridor in the Ventura County mountains and Western Antelope Valley foothills.

Wildfires create unhealthy air

An air quality alert is in effect through Sunday evening because of fine particle pollution from the wildfire smoke.

People in the Santa Clarita Valley, Interstate 5 corridor, San Gabriel Mountains and Highway 14 corridor are advised to limit their time outdoors.

According to the AirNow.gov map, air quality degraded to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" across Santa Clarita, Simi Valley and near the San Gabriel Mountains on Sunday.