Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Deadly flooding hits West Virginia as millions face severe storm threat

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Sunday, June 15, 2025, and Father's Day. Start your week with all the top weather news for the week ahead. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

West Virginia hit with deadly flooding

At least three people have been killed and others remain missing after dangerous flash flooding impacted Wheeling and surrounding communities in West Virginia this weekend.

Numerous Flash Flood Warnings and a rare Flash Flood Emergency were issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh late Saturday night and early Sunday morning as the rain was falling, overwhelming rivers and streams and sending water rushing into communities.

Major infrastructure damage to roads, bridges and homes has been reported due to the flooding, and officials say that damage prevented some emergency crews from responding to some calls for help.

Severe weather returns to central US this week putting millions from Plains to Great Lakes on alert

A series of pieces of energy are setting the stage for multiple days of severe weather across the north-central U.S. early this week in a region that has largely missed out on enhanced rainfall.

Through Wednesday, more than 45 million people across the central U.S. face potential severe thunderstorms.

Depending on the day’s activity, cities such as Minneapolis in Minnesota, Omaha in Nebraska, Des Moines in Iowa and Kansas City in Missouri find themselves in an elevated thunderstorm risk zone.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the central U.S through the middle of the upcoming workweek.

(FOX Weather)



Friday marks first day of summer in Northern Hemisphere

Summer officially begins in the Northern Hemisphere on Friday with the summer solstice, the day with the greatest amount of possible daylight and the shortest night.

For ease of recordkeeping, meteorologists and climatologists consider June 1 the first day of summer, but astronomically speaking, the Tropic of Cancer (23.5 degrees north latitude) is aligned directly with the Sun on the summer solstice.

In 2025, that occurs on June 20 at 10:42 p.m. EDT.

Watch: Black bear spotted swimming in Alabama lake

A black bear was caught going for a swim in a lake in northern Alabama on Wednesday morning. A.J. McGee filmed the video of the bear in the middle of Lake Guntersville.

Black bears can be found anywhere in Alabama, and are actually the state animal, according to the Alabama A&M and Auburn Universities Extension website.

It's currently mating season for black bears, which occurs from late May to early August. During mating season, male black bears can travel far distances to find mates, the extension site said.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.