West Virginia flash flooding prompts search and rescue as Father's Day flood threat expands to mid-Atlantic

WHEELING, W.Va. – Roads are closed and homes have been destroyed in West Virginia after torrential rain led to dangerous flash flooding in Wheeling and surrounding communities this weekend.

Numerous Flash Flood Warnings and a rare Flash Flood Emergency were issued by the National Weather Service office in Pittsburgh late Saturday night and early Sunday morning after 2-4 inches of rain fell in a short period of time, overwhelming rivers and streams and sending water rushing into communities.

The Wheeling Fire Department shared photos and videos of the flooding and warned residents to stay vigilant near waterways.

"Flash flooding occurred in the City of Wheeling and in Ohio County last night," the Wheeling-OhioCounty EMA said in a Facebook post. "There is extensive damage to roads and bridges. Many roads are closed. People have lost their homes from this flooding."

Officials said heavy equipment is being brought in to start the recovery process, and drones will be used to assess the destruction from above.

"Please avoid these areas, especially on Rt. 40 in Triadelphia and Valley Grove," the EMA said. "It's a disaster and it's dangerous."

Flash flooding, severe storm threats expand to mid-Atlantic on Father's Day

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in mid-Atlantic on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

As recovery and cleanup begin in West Virginia, millions of people in the mid-Atlantic are now on alert for the possibility of flash flooding and severe weather on Father’s Day.

The FOX Forecast Center said that a zone of increased moisture is expected to set up across the region on Sunday, leading to widespread precipitation.

This graphic shows the forecast rain totals in mid-Atlantic through Monday, June 16, 2025.

A slow-moving cold front will also drift to the south, focusing the heaviest rainfall south of the Interstate 64 corridor from West Virginia to Virginia, as well as along the Virginia-North Carolina border, where 1-3 inches of rain is possible with locally higher amounts.

The greatest risk of flash flooding will be found across West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina, with portions of southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina placed in a Level 3 out of 4 flood threat by NOAA's Weather Prediction Center.

This graphic shows the severe weather threat in the mid-Atlantic on Sunday, June 15.

Severe weather is also possible, and NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center placed that part of the mid-Atlantic in a Level 1 threat on its 5-point severe thunderstorm risk scale.

This risk zone includes cities such as Raleigh and Fayetteville in North Carolina and Richmond and Norfolk in Virginia.