Young man killed after boulder falls on him while camping

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe to help cover the expenses of laying the 18-year-old to rest.

AHSAHKA, Idaho – Officials recently found a young man who had passed away after he became trapped under a boulder while out camping in northern Idaho.

On the evening of June 7, authorities with the Clearwater County Sheriff's Office, Clearwater County Ambulance Service, Orofino Fire Department and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to a report about a boulder that had fallen on a person in the town of Ahsahka.

Scene at Clearwater River in Idaho.

Scene at Clearwater River in Idaho.

(Idaho Fish and Game / FOX Weather)

They discovered Sheldon Medford, an 18-year-old from Lewiston, Idaho, trapped under a large boulder. Medford was declared dead at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing, according to officials. Meanwhile, they have notified Medford’s family. 

Loved ones have started a GoFundMe to help cover the expenses of laying Medford to rest.

