The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Florida flood risk lowers as tropics grab attention

It's Friday, June 14, 2024, and Flag Day.

End of Florida’s flooding rain in sight

Days and days of heavy rain that has left parts of South Florida underwater are finally winding down. While heavy rain is still expected through at least Saturday, the risk of flooding is beginning to lower.

The flood outlook for Florida.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Invest 90L, Gulf being watched

Invest 90L, which was responsible for some of Florida’s flooding woes this week, has moved into the Atlantic. Forecasters say it has a low chance of development. However, the odds of development are increasing in a region of the Gulf of Mexico.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Heat waves to bake eastern US

The hottest weather so far this year is expected Friday in places such as Washington and Philadelphia, but it’s a heat wave that is forecast to move into the Midwest and Northeast next week that has some concerned.

The heat risk for the eastern U.S. on Tuesday.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: ‘Driving around in a Flash Flood Emergency’

A Miami resident said she felt like she was caught off guard by the flooding that impacted South Florida this week.

