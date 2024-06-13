Search
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Florida flood risk lowers as tropics grab attention

Start your day with the latest weather news. The dayslong streak of heavy rain in Florida continues Friday, but the risk of flooding is beginning to lower. Meanwhile, attention is turning to the tropics, where forecasters are monitoring two systems.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FOX Weather has you covered with the breaking forecasts and weather news headlines for your Weather in America on Friday, June 14, 2024. Get the latest from FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. 01:03

Weather in America: June 14, 2024

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 14, 2024, and Flag Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

End of Florida’s flooding rain in sight

Days and days of heavy rain that has left parts of South Florida underwater are finally winding down. While heavy rain is still expected through at least Saturday, the risk of flooding is beginning to lower.

The flood outlook for Florida.
(FOX Weather)

 

Hurricane HQ: Invest 90L, Gulf being watched

Invest 90L, which was responsible for some of Florida’s flooding woes this week, has moved into the Atlantic. Forecasters say it has a low chance of development. However, the odds of development are increasing in a region of the Gulf of Mexico.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.
(FOX Weather)

 

Heat waves to bake eastern US

The hottest weather so far this year is expected Friday in places such as Washington and Philadelphia, but it’s a heat wave that is forecast to move into the Midwest and Northeast next week that has some concerned.

The heat risk for the eastern U.S. on Tuesday.
(FOX Weather)

 

Watch this: ‘Driving around in a Flash Flood Emergency’

A Miami resident said she felt like she was caught off guard by the flooding that impacted South Florida this week.

Miami resident Gina Chingolani was moving from one apartment to another on Wednesday. She said she had no warning the area was under a Flash Flood Emergency until traffic came to a standstill. It took her 45 minutes to travel a drive that normally takes 7 minutes without flooding. 04:12

'I was driving around in a Flash Flood Emergency not knowing about it until I was stuck in it,' said Miami resident

Miami resident Gina Chingolani was moving from one apartment to another on Wednesday. She said she had no warning the area was under a Flash Flood Emergency until traffic came to a standstill. It took her 45 minutes to travel a drive that normally takes 7 minutes without flooding.

