The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Florida flood risk lowers as tropics grab attention
Start your day with the latest weather news. The dayslong streak of heavy rain in Florida continues Friday, but the risk of flooding is beginning to lower. Meanwhile, attention is turning to the tropics, where forecasters are monitoring two systems.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, June 14, 2024, and Flag Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
End of Florida’s flooding rain in sight
Days and days of heavy rain that has left parts of South Florida underwater are finally winding down. While heavy rain is still expected through at least Saturday, the risk of flooding is beginning to lower.
(FOX Weather)
Hurricane HQ: Invest 90L, Gulf being watched
Invest 90L, which was responsible for some of Florida’s flooding woes this week, has moved into the Atlantic. Forecasters say it has a low chance of development. However, the odds of development are increasing in a region of the Gulf of Mexico.
(FOX Weather)
Heat waves to bake eastern US
The hottest weather so far this year is expected Friday in places such as Washington and Philadelphia, but it’s a heat wave that is forecast to move into the Midwest and Northeast next week that has some concerned.
(FOX Weather)
Watch this: ‘Driving around in a Flash Flood Emergency’
A Miami resident said she felt like she was caught off guard by the flooding that impacted South Florida this week.
Before you go
Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.
- El Niño climate pattern officially ends as flip to hurricane-fueling La Niña looms
- Earth swallows woman in feet of quicksand during Maine beach walk: ‘I just fell in’
- NASA unleashes its science capabilities to aid natural disaster response
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.