Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical Storm Dalila expected Friday, more flooding ahead for South

Potential Tropical Cyclone 4-E expected to become Tropical Storm Dalila in Eastern Pacific

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four-E has been designated in the Eastern Pacific and is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Dalila on Friday.

A potential tropical cyclone designation allows the National Hurricane Center to issue forecasts before a tropical depression, storm or hurricane has developed.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for parts of the southwestern Mexican coastline, including the city of Manzanillo.

Historic flash floods devastate San Antonio as new threat looms Friday for Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee

Ongoing storms and downpours moving east across the South will increase the flood threat for major cities across Louisiana and Arkansas on Friday and into Saturday.

This comes as San Antonio, Texas, is in recovery mode after being struck by historic and deadly flash flooding on Thursday.

As storms shift to the east, the flooding risk moves with it into Louisiana, Arkansas and southwestern Tennessee into Friday and Saturday. A Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk is present in these regions into the early weekend.

Severe storms to bring damaging wind gusts, hail to High Plains

Storms are expected to form Friday afternoon over much of Montana and will extend into Wyoming, through western Nebraska, and into the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandles. These storms will likely produce hail and damaging wind gusts.

There is a chance of a few tornadoes, especially in parts of Wyoming and Montana which are under a Level 3 out of 5 risk of severe thunderstorms.

Watch explosions from Sun in first video from NASA mission seeking to improve space weather predictions

Explosions of charged particles from the Sun , known as Coronal Mass Ejections (CME), are being observed in more detail by a NASA mission aimed at helping scientists better predict space weather events.

A new video stitched together using the first PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) mission images captured these eruptions from the Sun from May to June. The result is the stunning time-lapse video below.

