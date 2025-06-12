Thousands evacuated in Oregon as 3,500-acre wildfire scorches homes

ROWENA, Ore. – The Rowena Fire in northern Oregon continued to burn Thursday after having scorched thousands of acres, destroying at least 20 homes and other structures and forcing many residents to evacuate.

Located about 75 miles east of Portland along the Columbia River, the Rowena Fire has burned more than 3,500 acres and is 0% contained.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal said the wildfire began Wednesday near the community of Rowena, where 30-mph winds helped the fire to quickly spread.

The Rowena Fire has been fueled by record-low moisture, along with gusty winds, according to the OSFM. The winds have also been shifting, leading officials to expand the evacuation zones early Thursday morning.

Officials warned of more wind shifts, poor visibility and hazardous conditions that will continue to create dangerous circumstances, particularly for drivers.

They also urged residents to follow evacuation instructions promptly and stay up-to-date on the wildfire.

Map and data on the Rowena Fire in northern Oregon.

"This is only the beginning of what could be a difficult year," said Travis Medema, chief deputy with the Oregon State Fire Marshal. "This fire is occurring under unseasonable conditions and record-low fuel moistures – combined with unstable wind patterns, all of which signal a long and potentially dangerous fire season across the state."

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, about 34% of Oregon is experiencing abnormally dry conditions with nearly 18% of the state in a Level 1 drought.