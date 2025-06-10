See it: Shark falls out of sky on unsuspecting disc golfers in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – It rained sharks in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, last month after a small hammerhead shark fell from the sky and interrupted a local disc golf game.

The unexpected disc golf hazard was actually a bird's lost lunch.

Jonathan Marlowe, who snapped these now viral photos of his friend holding up the aquatic predator, wrote on social media that they saw a bird carrying the shark before it was accosted.

"Teeing off on 11 at Splinter [Disc City Golf Course] and saw an osprey carrying something over us," Marlowe wrote. "Two crows chased it into a tree where it dropped its prey."

In the photos, the shark appeared to be a little more than a foot long.

While hammer throws may have been in the forecast for the golf outing, a hammerhead certainly wasn't.

"I've never seen this," Marlowe wrote.

According to NOAA, scalloped hammerhead sharks are found in mostly tropical waters but can range as far north as the New Jersey coastline and can grow up to 11 feet long.