Historic flash floods devastate San Antonio as new threat looms Friday for Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee

San Antonio recorded its second-wettest June day and 10th-wettest day ever on Thursday, with over 6 inches of rain and deadly flash floods.

Flooding risk moves into Louisiana, Arkansas and southwestern Tennessee on Friday and Saturday.

Severe storms will also continue to be possible as well, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts.

LAFAYETTE, La. – Ongoing storms and downpours moving east across the South will increase the flood threat for major cities across Louisiana and Arkansas on Friday and into Saturday.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated by a yellow box. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red boxes, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple boxes. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green boxes, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink boxes. Severe Thunderstorm Watches are indicated in yellow shading, while Tornado Watches are indicated in dark-red shading.

This comes as San Antonio, Texas, is in recovery mode after being struck by historic and deadly flash flooding on Thursday. The torrential downpours led to widespread inundation, claiming at least five lives and necessitating numerous high-water rescues throughout the city.

San Antonio recorded 6.11 inches of rain, making it the second-wettest June day on record in 12 years. The half-foot of rain also nearly doubles the previous daily record of 3.26 inches set back in 1973 and made Thursday the 10th-wettest day ever recorded at San Antonio International Airport.

This graphic shows information in San Antonio's wettest June day on record.

As storms shift to the east, the flooding risk moves with it into Louisiana, Arkansas and southwestern Tennessee into Friday and Saturday. A Level 2 out of 4 flash flood risk is present in these regions into the early weekend.

This graphic shows the flood threat in the South through Saturday morning.

Flood Watches extend from parts of Louisiana back into Texas.

Severe storms will also continue to be possible as well, with the main threat being damaging wind gusts. However, a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.