The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms, excessive heat eye the South

Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

Severe weather threatens the South on Tuesday

The FOX Forecast Center continues to track multiple days of severe storms across the South this week.

Rounds of severe thunderstorms are expected throughout the day Tuesday from parts of the southern Plains eastward to the Southeast.

A few of the storms could be supercells capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and a couple of tornadoes.

The severe storm threat on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Tropical development being monitored in the Eastern Pacific

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Eastern Pacific for tropical development.

The area of low pressure is located several hundred miles off the southern coast of Mexico and has a 20% chance of development over the next seven days.

The NHC is monitoring this area in the Eastern Pacific for tropical development.

(FOX Weather)



Summer scorcher in the South

The southern Plains could see excessive heat later this week, with temperatures nearing or exceeding 100 degrees.

The FOX Forecast Center said the early-summer excessive heat will mostly be driven by a strengthening ridge of high pressure across the Texas-Mexico border as an area of low pressure spins off to the north, which will keep areas from the Ohio Valley and Great Lakes to the Northeast stormy and cloudy.

The scorching temperatures will begin on Wednesday, with areas of South Texas experiencing the hot weather. By Thursday, temperatures at or above 100 degrees are also expected for more areas of Texas, with both Houston and Dallas getting close to the century mark.

