The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Geomagnetic Storm Watch in effect as vivid Northern Lights forecast

It's Tuesday, July 30, 2024, and National Cheesecake Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather.

Geomagnetic Storm Watch in effect

Increased solar activity has forced the Space Weather Prediction Center to issue a Geomagnetic Storm Watch from July 30 through Aug. 1. Vivid Northern Lights displays could be visible as far south as Missouri and Colorado.

The cloud cover outlook for the Northern Lights viewing.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Tropical depression could form this week

Environmental conditions are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression could form late this week, according to forecasters at the National Hurricane Center.

A tropical depression could form near the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas before tracking in the general direction of Florida or the Southeast coast late this week and into the upcoming weekend.

If the system were to strengthen into a tropical storm, it would be named Debby – the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.

The outlook for a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



Historic Park Fire continues to grow

The Park Fire in California continues to grow in size, burning nearly 375,000 acres as it threatens Northern California. Officials say the wildfire has already destroyed more than 100 structures, and it is threatening thousands more.





