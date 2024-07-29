Strong geomagnetic storm could produce Northern Lights displays across northern US this week

Another Northern Lights show could be coming to parts of the northern U.S. and Midwest this week after the Sun released multiple rounds of energized particles now racing toward Earth.

NOAA’s Storm Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) in Boulder, Colorado, issued a Geomagnetic Storm Watch from Monday through Wednesday, alerting of potential G3 (strong) solar storming on Tuesday.

Space weather forecasters said the watch was issued after solar activity was elevated through the weekend with multiple solar flares and associated coronal mass ejections (CME).

While strong X-class solar flares can cause high-frequency radio blackouts, the charged particles of a CME create the beautiful dancing lights known as Aurora Borealis or the Northern Lights. These lights are typically only seen near the Earth’s poles, but during more intense solar storms, they can be seen as far south as the southern U.S., like we saw earlier this summer during the strongest geomagnetic storms in 20 years.

NASA satellites recently observed several CMEs blasting away from the Sun. They are expected to hit Earth's magnetic field in the coming days, beginning Monday night, with the most substantial impacts on Tuesday.

The public should not be concerned about the upcoming solar storm. The SWPC issues forecasts to help power grid, communication and satellite operators prepare for potential impacts.

When is the best time to see Northern Lights?

According to the SWPC forecast, Earth-directed CME components could begin arriving on Monday from the solar event on Saturday. Several other CMEs that left the Sun after the first observed CME are expected to arrive on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.

Scientists use the Kp-index to characterize the magnitude of geomagnetic storms, and the SWPC uses it to decide whether it issues geomagnetic storm alerts. The greatest Kp-index levels are forecast to happen on Tuesday, reaching 7 out of 9 on the geomagnetic storm scale.

"The brunt of the activity is most likely on 30 July when additional CMEs from 27-28 July arrive and this could lead to G2-G3 levels as indicated by the WSA-Enlil model," the SWPC said. "CME influences will likely continue into 31 July as it takes time for CMEs to progress over and past Earth."

Possible G2 (moderate) magnetic storm levels could happen early Tuesday morning between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. ET. The most intense solar storms with G3 (strong) levels will happen while most of the eastern U.S. is in daylight between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m. ET.

At G3 levels, most of the northern U.S. and parts of the Midwest could see the Northern Lights.

According to the SWPC, additional CME arrivals and more solar storming on Earth are possible throughout the week because of activity from several active sunspot regions, creating solar flares and associated CMEs.

What are the viewing conditions in the US for viewing the aurora lights?

As the lunar phase begins heading toward a new Moon at the beginning of August, there won’t be as much moonlight to compete with any aurora lights. During its current phase, known as the waning crescent, the Moon will only be about 20% lit on the Sun-facing side.

With less moonlight working in your favor, it’s best to see the aurora lights on cloudless nights away from city lights. For much of Canada and the northern tier of the U.S., weather conditions look pretty good Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with minimal cloud cover across Minneapolis in Minnesota, Casper in Wyoming and Buffalo in New York.

Later this week, as the Sun continues to emit CMEs, stay with FOX Weather for your aurora viewing forecast.